Kareem Hunt, Michael Thomas among Players of the Week

Week 9 included the Kansas City Chiefs grabbing a win from the Cleveland Browns in a 37-21 victory which ended with coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley getting pink slips the next day.

Running back Kareem Hunt was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after lashing Cleveland for 141 yards off 19 touches while scoring twice by land and again through the air.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after the Saints handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season. In that game, Thomas hauled in 12 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording one pass defensed and a 42-yard pick six in their win against the Seahawks.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after putting in a memorable performance against the Lions, tallying 3.5 sacks and 3 tackles in addition to scoring a 32-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery off a bumbled dump off from Matthew Stafford to Kerryon Johnson.

Miami Dolphins punter Matt Haack was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after he averaged 44.7 yards on nine punts in their win against the Jets.

San Francisco 49ers punter Bradley Pinion was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after he averaged 54.7 yards on three punts in their win over the Raiders.