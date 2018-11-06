Nick Mullens to start at QB for 49ers against Giants

A historic debut has earned quarterback Nick Mullens a second NFL start.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan informed Mullens and C.J. Beathard that Mullens will start against the New York Giants on Monday, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

The second-year QB out of Southern Miss was impressive during the 49ers' 34-3 rout of the Oakland Raiders on Thursday Night Football in what was the final "Battle of the Bay" between the two teams.

Mullens connected on 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He posted a passer rating of 151.9 -- the highest passer rating for player making his NFL debut since 1990 (min. 20 attempts) and the eighth-highest rating this season, per NFL Research. It was the highest passer rating by a 49ers QB since the 157.1 Alex Smith posted on Oct. 29, 2012.

Mullens is looking forward to Monday even if his ascension to starter hasn't changed his preparation methodology.

"The team is ready to get to work and treat it like any other week," Mullens said Tuesday. "My preparation doesn't change. This team's preparation doesn't change, and we're excited to keep things going."