Is Dak the Cowboys quarterback of the future? DJ and Bucky recap Dallas' MNF loss to Tennessee (1:10) and evaluate players traded at the deadline debuts for their new teams (2:45). After, the guys are joined by Duke University QB Daniel Jones to discuss the outlook of the Blue Devils' season and his biggest hero (7:00)! The guys wrap up the show with their most notable takeaways from CFB Week 10 (14:30)!

