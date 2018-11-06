DDFP: MJD on Le'Veon Bell returning & McGinest Exit Interview

Dave Dameshek leaves Studio 66 for a magic carpet ride with his pal Maurice Jones-Drew. MJD gives an update on Le'Veon Bell since he tweeted cryptically about his return (2:30). MJD also broke down the Rams vs. Saints game he saw in person (12:33), plus he gave his current top 5 players in the NFL (23:00). Next, Shek conducted his Week 9 Exit Interview with Cleveland Browns legend Willie McGinest (29:40). The two guys kibitz about why more teams in the NFL don't copy the Patriots schemes and play-calls (30:40), plus also discussing the best kind of doughnut (40:15).

Listen to the podcast below: