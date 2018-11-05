Sharrif Floyd suing Dr. James Andrews for $180M

Former Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd is filing a $180 million lawsuit against surgeon Dr. James Andrews and the Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, alleging he suffered permanent nerve and muscle damage following a knee procedure in September 2016.

The lawsuit was announced in a statement by Floyd's lawyer Brad Sohn that was obtained by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

"If you break something, you pay for it," Sohn said. "And this lawsuit seeks to hold the parties' responsible who we allege have done so. This guy went in for a routine knee scope and left without his incredibly lucrative career."

The suit alleges Floyd was told he needed arthroscopic knee surgery and that he'd be out for 3-4 weeks. Instead, he underwent a more "significant procedure" and suffered permanent nerve and muscle damage in his right leg that Floyd and his lawyers believe was the result of a negligently administered pain blocker by the Andrews Institute.

Floyd, who was selected No. 23 overall by the Vikings in 2013 NFL Draft, was limited to one game in 2016 and didn't play in 2017. The Vikings didn't re-sign him last offseason.