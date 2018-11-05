Kevin Byard imitates T.O. celebration on Cowboys star

Kevin Byard channeled his inner Terrell Owens following a first-quarter interception on Monday night.

After picking off Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the end zone, the Tennessee Titans safety ran out to the Cowboys star in the middle of the AT&T Stadium field. Joined soon after by his teammates, Byard was confronted by Cowboys defensive back Byron Jones and heard it from the Dallas faithful, who are all too familiar with the provocative celebration.

As a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2000, Owens scored twice against the Cowboys and twice sprinted to the middle of the Texas Stadium field to celebrate. The first time, he spread his arms wide and looked to the sky. The second time, he slammed the ball to the turf, before being leveled by Cowboys safety George Teague.

Early-aughts celebrations must be in vogue this week. Saints wideout Michael Thomas did the Joe Horn-cellphone celebration following his game-sealing touchdown on Sunday.

We'll monitor if either the Titans and Cowboys pursue any more throwback gimmicks as the game continues.