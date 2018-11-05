Dez Bryant, Brandon Marshall working out for Saints

Fresh off of a season-defining win, the New Orleans Saints are looking to expand their receiving corps and perhaps add some All-Pro talent.

The Saints are set to work out three wide receivers on Tuesday, including former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant, sources told NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Former Seattle Seahawks receiver Brandon Marshall is also working out with New Orleans after recently visiting Detroit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added.

Bryant has been team-less since the 'Boys released him in April. He has visited multiple teams, including the Cleveland Browns in August, but has yet to sign.

If signed by the Super Bowl-contending Saints, Bryant (30 years old) or Marshall (34) would join a receivers' room led by Michael Thomas and populated by Tre'Quan Smith, Austin Carr and Cameron Meredith. Against Los Angeles on Sunday, those three combined for just two receptions (all Smith), while Thomas racked up 12 catches for 211 yards.

New Orleans could use some balance and sure hands on the outside. Is either Dez or Marshall the guy for the job?