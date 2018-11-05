Steelers' Le'Veon Bell bids farewell to Miami

Is Le'Veon Bell's extended Spring Break in Florida over?

The self-exiled Pittsburgh Steelers running back got certain black and gold elements of the NFL world worked up Monday when he posted this message to Twitter:

As much as everyone might want to speculate on what this might mean, we simply don't know if Bell is any closer to returning to the Steelers. As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted Sunday, the team still doesn't know when or if Bell will report before the Nov. 13 deadline to maintain his playing eligibility for the 2018 season.

It's anyone's guess if Bell will indeed report to the Steelers in the days ahead. Bell said he'd show up on Labor Day; he didn't. He was reportedly aiming to return during Pittsburgh's Week 7 bye; that didn't happen and last week's trade deadline didn't spur him into signing his tender, either.

While some of his Steelers teammates would probably like to see Bell back with the team, Steelers guard David DeCastro isn't concerning himself with the ongoing Bell watch.

"Honestly, no one cares anymore," Steelers guard David DeCastro said after Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. "Why would I? I don't want to waste the energy. I have to block some of the best players on the best defense in the world. Do you think I'm going to worry about a guy who's not here?"

With the Steelers playing their Week 10 contest Thursday against the Carolina Panthers, Bell wouldn't be available to play for Pittsburgh until Week 11.

Time will tell if there's more to Bell's South Beach farewell than what meets the eye.