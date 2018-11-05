Move the Sticks: 10 takeaways from Week 9

DJ and Bucky break down the week that was with their top 10 takeaways from week 9, including -- Is it time for Lamar to start in Baltimore (:30), if you didn't know, now you know, the Patriots are one of the most creative offenses in the NFL after a stellar win against the Packers (2:30), New Orleans has all the components to be a Super Bowl team (6:20), Kareem Hunt should be in the MVP convo (9:30), Pittsburgh can win with or without LeVeon Bell (22:05) and lastly, watch out, the Bears are playoff ready (29:00)!

Listen to the podcast below: