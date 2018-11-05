Roundup: Scherff believed to have suffered torn pec

The Washington Redskins line suffered a major blow to the interior of the offensive line in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Starting right guard Brandon Scherff, who left with a shoulder injury, is believed to have suffered a torn pectoral based on initial diagnosis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation. Scherff is scheduled Monday to undergo an MRI, Rapoport added.

Additionally, the Redskins saw starting left guard Shawn Lauvao leave Sunday's game with a knee injury.

The potential losses of Scherff and Lauvao are significant when considering Washington is also dealing with the absence of starting left tackle Trent Williams, who is sidelined after undergoing thumb surgery last week.

Washington's depth at the guard position will be tested the rest of the season, so expect the Redskins to bring in offensive linemen to work out in the coming days.

Here are other injuries and transactions we are monitoring Monday:

1. Former Oakland Raiders second round pick safety Obi Melifonwu has agreed to terms with the New England Patriots, sources told Rapoport.

2. The Arizona Cardinals announced they signed veteran wide receiver Kendall Wright.

3. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters that running back D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) is trending in the right direction, but it is unclear if the team is prepared to activate him off the PUP list.

4. Dolphins tackle Ja'Wuan James is dealing with a strained patellar tendon, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The injury is believed to be minor upon review of the MRI, and James has not been ruled out for Week 10.

5. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday edge rusher Khalil Mack (ankle) and receiver Allen Robinson (groin) are day-to-day entering Week 10.

6. Browns rookie corner Denzel Ward suffered a minor hip flexor injury Sunday and should be OK moving forward, Rapoport reported.