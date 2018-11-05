Bills' Peterman on interceptions: 'I don't feel snakebit'

Nathan Peterman can't catch a break.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback threw three more interceptions, giving him 12 in just eight appearances for his career. Two of Peterman's interceptions in the 41-9 blowout loss to the division-leading Chicago Bears caromed off the arms of Bills receivers into the hands of defenders, including a gift pick-six that bounced off receiver Zay Jones, who was hit at the line of scrimmage on the play.

"I don't feel snakebit," Peterman said after the latest loss, via the Buffalo News. "I never feel like I'm a victim or anything like that, you know? It's football. It's life. Things don't always bounce your way. ... You just have to be able to take it how it comes, learn from it and keep fighting forward, and I think we showed a lot of fight out there today, and that's what I'm proud of, really for our whole offense."

On Sunday, Peterman completed 31 of 49 passes for a measly 189 yards with three INTs and added a QB-sneak score in garbage time. His 3.9 yards per attempt average encapsulates the game adequately: a dink-and-dunk plan that offered no efficiency and never threatened Chicago in any way.

The three interceptions put Peterman atop ignominious company. The quarterback became the first player in the Super Bowl era to throw 11-plus touchdowns in his first 100 career pass attempts -- besting Randy Hedberg's 10 with the woeful Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Peterman now has 12 interceptions on 130 career pass attempts, or roughly one out of every 11 throws.

In his four career starts, the Bills are 1-3, the three losses were by a combined score of 142-36. His one win (13-7 in OT) was in the blizzard in Buffalo last season, when Mother Nature leveled the passing playing field.

Despite the evidence to the contrary, Bills coach Sean McDermott defended Peterman, saying he still believes the second-year player can be an NFL quarterback.

"I believe he is," McDermott said.

Until Josh Allen returns, McDermott might not have a choice but to see Peterman in that light.