Around The NFL Podcast: Week 9 recap

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to the living-his-best-life Drew Brees after downing the *then* undefeated Rams (3:00)! The heroes then have a rollicking conversation about where Carolina fits in the NFC playoff picture (14:30), the Steelers prevailing in their AFC North battle against the Ravens (19:00) and the Chargers' final stand in Seattle (34:30). After, Keith Hanzus keeps it 100 when discussing the Jets' poor offensive performance (48:50) and lastly, the G.O.A.T.s butted heads, and TB12 came out on top on SNF (56:00)!

