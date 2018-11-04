Packers' Jermaine Whitehead ejected after slap

Jermaine Whitehead earned more than a slap on the wrist for his slap of a Patriot.

The Green Bay Packers safety was ejected from Sunday night's game in New England after slapping Patriots center David Andrews in the face with an open palm in the second quarter.

Whitehead earned a personal foul penalty and Green Bay was penalized 15 yards. The Patriots were in the end zone three plays later.

âIn #GBvsNE, Jermaine Whitehead was ejected from the game for striking the head of an opponent. The ejection was confirmed by NY.â -AL pic.twitter.com/zsx0d9chIm â NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 5, 2018

Whitehead was filling in for recently departed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who Green Bay traded to the Washington Redskins this week. He had played 14 snaps at the time of his ejection.

The Packers are replacing Whitehead with cornerback Tramon Williams and safety Kentrell Brice.