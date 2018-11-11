Julio Jones passes Calvin Johnson as fastest to 10,000

Julio Jones brings a rarely seen combination of size, speed and athleticism to NFL fields with each week.

He passed another one of his fellow rare breeds in the record books Sunday. With his 30-yard reception in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns, Jones became the fastest to reach 10,000 receiving yards in a career, doing so in 104 games. Jones surpassed former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson, who held the previous mark at 115 games.

Selected sixth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft, Jones has lived up to every expectation set for him when he arrived from the University of Alabama. The big-bodied Jones has terrorized opposing defenses with his aforementioned athleticism and premier hands, making highlight-reel grabs and serving as the focal point of every opposing defense's game plan when the Falcons come up on the schedule.

Jones has benefited from being part of an offense that has long been quarterbacked by Matt Ryan in what has become a symbiotic relationship that has produced plenty of yards, points and highlights since 2011. Jones was the leading weapon in a record-setting 2016 Falcons offense, racking up 1,409 yards and six touchdown grabs in 14 games. His four catches for 87 yards paced the Falcons' offense in Super Bowl LI, most memorably with an incredible toe-tapping grab made along the sideline in a game Atlanta eventually lost.

Atlanta traded five picks to the Cleveland Browns to move up to No. 6 to select Jones. As evidenced by his latest accomplishment, Jones has proven that decision to be worth every penny.