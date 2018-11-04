Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 9 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring from Sunday's Week 9 games:

1. Cleveland Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward is questionable to return after suffering a hip injury in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs.

2. Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay is questionable to return against the Chicago Bears after suffering a hamstring injury in the first half.

3. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes is questionable to return against the Detroit Lions because of a foot injury.

4. Washington Redskins right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (leg) are questionable to return against the Atlanta Falcons.

5. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) is expected to play against the Patriots in Foxborough, per NFL Network Insider Rapoport.

6. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is expected to play against the Seahawks in Seattle, per Rapoport.

7. Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (hip) is a game-time decision against the Chargers. The team is optimistic that he plays, but they want to test him out in warmups beforehand, according to Rapoport.

8. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Sam Shields, who did not travel with the team to New Orleans because of an illness, arrived Saturday and could play against the Saints, a source told NFL Network's Steve Wyche.