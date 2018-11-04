Stefon Diggs out, Dalvin Cook active for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are getting one offensive weapon back on the field while watching another hit the sidelines.

Running back Dalvin Cook is officially active for Sunday's tilt versus the Detroit Lions. The Vikings, however, will be without receiver Stefon Diggs, who has battled a rib injury this week.

The Vikings foreshadowed Diggs' inactivity by promoting receiver Chad Beebe from the practice squad on Saturday.

Sans Diggs, Kirk Cousins will lean heavily on Adam Thielen, who should see a lot of Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay Sunday afternoon. Thielen (925) and Diggs (587) have the most receiving yards among teammate duos this season (1,512).

Former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell will get the start in Diggs' absence.

On the plus side, the Vikings will get Cook back. The second-round running back hasn't played since Week 4 while dealing with a hamstring injury. In three games this season, Cook, who suffered an ACL tear last season, has generated 98 yards on 35 carries (2.7 YPC).

Corner Xavier Rhodes is also active for the Vikings.

Minnesota, however, will also be without several starters. Safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) and Gard Tom Compton (knee) are all out. Running back Roc Thomas (hamstring), defensive end Tashawn Bower and quarterback Kyle Sloter are also all inactive.