Injuries: Khalil Mack may miss second straight game

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack may miss his second consecutive game, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Mack was listed as questionable with an ankle injury after missing last weekend's win over the Jets. He hopes to work out before today's game against the Bills in Buffalo, but the team isn't counting on him playing.

In six games this season, the fifth-year pass-rusher has 20 tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on Sunday:

1. Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins, who missed practice on Thursday due to soreness in his foot and is listed as questionable, is expected to play against the Steelers, a source tells Rapoport.

2. Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman, questionable with an ankle injury, is not expected to play against the Texans, according to Rapoport. The Broncos are on a bye next week, which should give the rookie out of Oregon two weeks off to recuperate.

3. Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, still battling a shoulder injury from Week 1, is as close as he's been all season to playing. There is optimism that he'll be active if he warms up well, but no one is taking anything for granted with Ansah, according to Rapoport.

4. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) is expected to play against the Patriots in Foxborough, per Rapoport.

5. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) is considered very unlikely to play against the Browns in Cleveland, according to Rapoport.

6. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is expected to play against the Seahawks in Seattle, per Rapoport.

7. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, listed as questionable with a groin injury, is a long-shot to play but cornerback Xavien Howard (ankle) is expected to go against the Jets, a source tells Rapoport.

8. Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is a game-time decision against the Chargers. The team is optimistic that he plays, but they want to test him out in warmups beforehand, according to Rapoport.

9. Browns wideouts Antonio Callaway (ankle) and Rashard Higgins (knee) are both listed as questionable, but the belief is that both are able to play today, sources tell Rapoport. Callaway will test his knee before the game.