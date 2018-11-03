Brady approaches another milestone -- for rushing

Autumn after autumn, accomplishment and accolades grow in the surefire Hall of Fame career of Tom Brady.

As a much-hyped and truly marquee matchup draws near on Sunday night with the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers traveling to face Brady's New England Patriots, the future Canton QB's statistics of splendor and his parade of championships have been highlighted aplenty.

However, on Sunday night, Brady might rumble to another statistical milestone -- rushing the ball.

Brady is only three yards away from hitting 1,000 yards rushing.

"I've kind of inched along there for a long time," said Brady via NBC Sports Boston. "It really hasn't been a part of my game. But I'm getting close. I've been at it for a long time. Hopefully we can get it this week. Hopefully we can get more than that."

In Monday's lopsided win over the Buffalo Bills, Brady had one carry for eight yards, which put him at 997 yards rushing for his career on 570 carries for 19 touchdowns and a defense-rattling 1.7 yards per rush. He has 13 totes for 29 yards and a pair of scores thus far this season.

Brady's not-so fleet feet and not-so stellar stride have hardly produced all that many highlights, though he has proven adept at QB sneaks for first downs and scores throughout his career. Perhaps that's why he cites his most memorable run as a very short and painful one.

"Wow. I had a good dive over the top against the Ravens when we beat them and Ray Lewis put his helmet right in the middle of my back," he said. "That was probably the one I remember the most, because it probably hurt the most."

Brady is well aware of the impending milestone and his rushing travails, even going so far as to post somewhat of a mockumentary on Instagram.

Another statistic possibly to look out for is Brady edging ever closer to 100 yards receiving for his career, as he has two catches for 59 yards, with his last grab a 36-yard catch in 2015.

With all the pomp and circumstance surrounding Brady-Rodgers II on Sunday night, a little humor certainly doesn't hurt, especially when realizing that with the competitor Brady is, it doesn't matter if he beats you with his arm or a one-yard sneak as long as TB12 and the Patriots get the W.