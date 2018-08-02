2019 Pro Bowl Events

ALL WEEK. ALL IN.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA

The 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon is more than just an All-Star game, it's an action-packed week bringing you closer to the players and the game you love. From seeing your favorite NFL stars, to testing your mettle on the field, the 2019 Pro Bowl Week won't just bring you closer to the game, it will immerse you in it. Don't miss the chance for you and your family to get off the sidelines and into the action at the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon.

From January 23 through January 26, 2019, you will be able to participate in Pro Bowl Experience, watch the AFC & NFC Practices, Play Football Celebrity Flag Game, Skills Showdown, NFL Flag Championships and more.

The 2019 Pro Bowl Week at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is a chance for fans from everywhere to enjoy all that football has to offerâ¦ All Week. All In.

PRO BOWL WEEK EVENTS

JANUAURY 23 - 26, 2019

*All times ET

Band Exhibitions

Local high school bands will perform and welcome guests as they enter both ESPN Wide World of Sports and Camping World Stadium. Come watch, listen and cheer on the young talent!

Pep Rally at Disney Springs

Disney Springs will be hosting a Pep Rally to celebrate the 2019 Pro Bowl on Saturday night. The Pep Rally at Disney Springs will take place at the Marketplace Stage from 4 - 7PM and will include dancing, NFL cheerleaders, team mascots, and more. NFL Shop will be on site to offer exclusive Pro Bowl merchandise.

Play Football Celebrity Flag Game

During the 2019 Pro Bowl, NFL Legends, celebrities, influencers, and the youth football community will participate in a friendly but competitive flag football game on Friday, January 25 at 6PM at ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Play Football Opening Night

Over 600 NFL FLAG and High School football student-athletes will experience what it feels like to be in the spotlight as an NFL player on Thursday, January 24 at 6PM at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Student-athletes will enjoy food and entertainment, photo opportunities, walk the Play Football Red Carpet like the NFL's best, and take part in media interviews with current Pro Bowl players, NFL Legends and members of the media.

Play Football Skills Showdown

On Friday, January 25 at 1PM high school football players will participate in their own Skills Showdown at ESPN Wide World of Sports.

NFL FLAG Championships Powered By USA Football

The NFL FLAG Championships are returning to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive year with competition kicking off on Friday, January 25 at ESPN Wide World of Sports and will culminate live on ESPN/ABC during pregame of the 2019 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. This year, championships for 9-10 coed, 11-12 coed, and 13-14 girls will take place on Saturday, January 26 at ESPN Wide World of Sports and will be streamed live on ESPN3.

Youth Football & Community Day

NFL Pro Bowl players will give back to Orlando by participating in the 2019 Pro Bowl Community Blitz at ESPN Wide World of Sports on Saturday, January 26. Continuing the NFL's celebration of youth and high school football around the Pro Bowl, NFL Flag participants will take part in the community efforts alongside the Pro Bowl players. The Blitz activities will promote Community Service, Youth Football, Youth Health & Wellness and the NFL's support of the Military Community and Sustainability efforts.

Pro Bowl Experience

A free football festival from January 23-26 located at ESPN Wide World of Sports! Fans of all ages can participate in immersive exhibits, take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and more!

Pro Bowl Practices

AFC and NFC team practices - which are free and open to the public - will be held at ESPN Wide World of Sports, allowing fans to watch their favorite players as they get ready for the game from Wednesday, January 23 - Friday, January 25.

Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

For the third straight year, this unique competition between AFC and NFC All-Stars, will test the athletic prowess of the NFL's best players in unique competitions. The showdown will be taped on Wednesday, January 23 at ESPN Wide World of Sports and air on ESPN and Disney XD Thursday, January 24 at 9PM ET. Seating is limited and will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

PRO BOWL EVENTS

JANUAURY 27, 2019

Don Shula High School Coach of The Year Award

The Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award honors an exemplary football coach at the high school level who displays the integrity, achievement, and leadership demonstrated by Coach Shula. The Don Shula Award winner will be announced during the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, January 27.

NFL FLAG Championships

The 13-14 boys NFL FLAG championship will occur during Pro Bowl pregame at Camping World Stadium.

Pro Bowl Red Carpet

The first-ever Pro Bowl Red Carpet will feature your favorite Pro Bowl stars showing off their style. Fans will have the opportunity to watch their favorite players walk the Red Carpet in their best ensemble! The Red Carpet is open to all Pro Bowl ticketholders and takes place at Camping World Stadium before Pro Bowl kicks off.

Pro Bowl High School Recognition

Keep an eye on their helmets - For the first time, Pro Bowlers will wear helmet stickers representing their high school football teams. This allows players to highlight their hometown programs at the 2019 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.