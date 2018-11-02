Dalvin Cook questionable to play for Vikings vs. Lions

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping to be healthier at the running back position for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Dalvin Cook (hamstring) is officially designated as questionable on Friday's injury report.

The Vikings have been without Cook the past four games and he has appeared in just three games on the season, totaling 98 yards rushing on 36 carries and 107 yards receiving on nine catches.

Cook, if healthy, would provide an explosive component out of the backfield that has been missing during his absence. While it remains to be seen how much work Cook would get Sunday should he play, the Vikings could elect to ease in Cook alongside Latavius Murray, who has carried the load while Cook was out.