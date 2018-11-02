Injuries: Gronk (back/ankle) listed as questionable

Rob Gronkowski returned to the practice field Friday.

The New England Patriots tight end, who was limited Wednesday and missed Thursday's practice, is listed as questionable heading into Sunday night's matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Gronk has been dealing with ankle and back injuries, which sidelined him for last week's game.

Patriots offensive tackles Trent Brown (ankle) and Marcus Cannon (concussion), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) and defensive end John Simon (shoulder) are listed as questionable. Running back Sony Michel (knee), wide receivers Julian Edelman (ankle), Josh Gordon (hamstring) and Cordarrelle Patterson (neck) are all also listed as questionable. Guard Shaq Mason (calf) will not play and has been ruled out.

Other injuries we're tracking around the league:

1. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said quarterback Derek Anderson is still in concussion protocol. If Anderson is unable to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Nathan Peterman will start, McDermott said. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is listed as questionable, but remains in concussion protocol.

2. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), wide receiver Stefon Diggs (rib), offensive tackle Riley Reiff (foot), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) are all listed as questionable against the Detroit Lions. Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring), guard Tom Compton (knee) and running back Roc Thomas (hamstring) have all been ruled out.

3. Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wide receivers Antonio Callaway (ankle) and Rashard Higgins (knee), defensive back Damarious Randall (groin) and offensive lineman JC Tretter (ankle) are all listed as questionable, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

4. New York Jets tight end Neal Sterling (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt with the Miami Dolphins. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quad) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis are listed as doubtful. Receivers Quincy Enunwa (ankle) and Robby Anderson (ankle), receiver/kick returner Andre Roberts (back), defensive lineman Steve McLendon (ankle) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (neck) are all listed as questionable. Running back Elijah McGuire (foot) was activated off of short-term injured reserve.

5. Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase announced cornerback Cordrea Tankersly suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the rest of the season. Wide receiver Kenny Stills (groin) and tight end A.J. Derby (foot) are questionable to play Sunday against the Jets.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase revealed specific details about the shoulder injury that will sideline quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a fourth straight game this week. Tannehill is dealing with an injury to the shoulder capsule that surrounds the shoulder joint and rotator cuff tendons. Rest -- not surgery -- continues to be Tannehill's rehabilitation strategy for the injury.

6. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith (knee) has been ruled out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

7. Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee), cornerback Bradley Roby (ankle), safety Darian Stewart (neck) and wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans. Rookie running back Royce Freeman (ankle) was limited in practice and is listed as questionable.

8. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (ankle) and kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) will not play against the Washington Redskins.

9. Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams (thumb/shoulder), running back Chris Thompson (rib) and wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) are all ruled out for Sunday. Jay Gruden also confirmed Williams underwent thumb surgery and is week-to-week.

10. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) is questionable to play against the Cleveland Browns after being limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (rib) is questionable after being limited in practice. Once again, safety Eric Berry (heel) is doubtful and center Mitch Morse (concussion) and linebacker Frank Zombo (hamstring) will not play. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (groin) was a full participant and is off of the injury report.

11. Chicago Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack (ankle) and Allen Robinson (groin) were limited in practice Friday and are questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bills.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (calf/non injury related) and defensive end Vinny Curry (ankle) are both listed as questionable. Running back Ronald Jones (hamstring) and offensive lineman Evan Smith (hip) both have been ruled out and will not play.

13. Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (groin), wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) and cornerbacks Aaron Colvin (ankle) and Johnathan Joseph (ankle/knee) are all questionable for Sunday after being limited in practice.

14. San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert suffered a fractured right forearm in Thursday night's win and will be placed on injured reserve, Kyle Shanahan announced.

15. Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay was added to the injury report with a knee injury and is questionable to play Sunday. Defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) and guard T.J. Lang (hip) are also listed as questionable. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck/toe) is doubtful. Running back Theo Riddick (knee) has been removed from the injury report.

16. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with Seattle. Defensive end Joey Bosa (foot) has been ruled out.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers cornerbacks Artie Burns (ankle) and Coty Sensabaugh (toe) and offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) are all questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who's dealing with a fractured index finger on his non-throwing hand, was a full participant in practice.

18. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) was limited in practice again today. Tennessee and Dallas square off on Monday night.

19. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, per coach Sean McVay. Cornerback Sam Shields (illness) is listed as questionable.

20. Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley (thigh), running back Alex Collins (foot) and safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring) are each questionable to play against the Steelers. Offensive tackles James Hurst (back) and Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) have been ruled out.

21. Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (hip), linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and safety Bradley McDougald (knee) are all questionable to play against the Chargers.

22. Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (knee) was limited in practice Friday. Defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) both did not participate in practice.

23. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring / groin) sat out Friday's practice and is listed as doubtful to play against the Patriots. Wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring), linebacker Nick Perry (ankle) and safety Jermaine Whitehead (back) are all questionable.

24. The Oakland Raiders placed offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings (knee) on injured reserve.