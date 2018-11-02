Su'a Cravens eager to release his 'built-up frustration'

The Denver Broncos' defense is getting a boost ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Safety Su'a Cravens will be activated off injured reserve before Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for Week 9 eligibility and should play Sunday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

With the impending move, the Broncos should finally get an on-field look at the player they acquired in a trade with the Washington Redskins last offseason -- and Cravens gets to play in his first NFL regular-season game since the 2016 season.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said earlier this week that Cravens was on track to be placed on the active roster.

A knee injury led to the Broncos placing Cravens on IR just before the start of the season, and the former second-round pick is eager to return to the field and make an instant impact.

"I'm going to try to blast somebody," Cravens said, per The Denver Post. "I've got some built-up frustration."

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris is happy with the prospect of Cravens' return: "It's going to be huge, he's a playmaker, to get a guy who is a big body like him -- he's a great blitzer, he can play the run, and also he's a big bodied guy who can also guard the tight end ... he's going to be huge."