NFL kicks off Salute to Service campaign this week

The NFL is kicking off its Salute to Service campaign, which recognizes the league's year-round effort to honor active U.S. military members, veterans and their families. The campaign is highlighted in Weeks 9-11 of the season with special events around the league, as fans and the NFL's 32 teams demonstrate their gratitude for the sacrifices made by service members.

Salute to Service has raised more than $26 million for military and veteran non-profit organizations since 2011. Through its core military non-profit partners -- the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), the Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the USO, and Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) -- the NFL has helped fund programs and provide resources that improve the lives of service members, veterans and their families.

"The entire NFL family is excited to honor, empower and connect with the great men and women who serve our country in the U.S. Armed Forces," said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. "This month we reflect on the sacrifices of our heroes and increase our focus to ensure more service members, veterans and their families find the assistance they need, when they need it."

Beginning Sunday and continuing throughout the rest of the month, clubs will designate one home game as their Salute to Service game, honoring servicemen and women from all branches and their families.

To learn what each of the 32 clubs are doing to support Salute to Service, visit NFL.com/salute.