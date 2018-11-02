ATN Podcast: Week 9 preview, TNF recap

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to NickAtNight rattling off three touchdowns against the Raiders in his first NFL start on TNF (:30)! The heroes then converse about their Halloween nights (Loose Cannon drank, I mean, ate way too much "candy") (7:00). After, the heroes segue into Week 9 match-ups, including -- an AFC North cage match as Pittsburgh plays the Ravens (11:00), FitzMagic travels to Carolina (20:45), Gregg Williams gets his first crack as the Browns HC versus the Chiefs (23:50), Matty Ice prepares for AD and the Redskins (40:00), the undefeated Rams ready themselves for Brees in the Superdome (53:00) and lastly, A-Rod and TB12 cross paths on SNF (57:30)!

Listen to the podcast here: