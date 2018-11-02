Terrell Owens: 'No regrets' over Hall of Fame snub

It's been 97 days since the Pro Football Hall of Fame formally enshrined its 2018 class, and Terrell Owens doesn't regret his decision to boycott the ceremony.

"No regrets at all," Owens said, per The Sacramento Bee. "I think if anybody knows who Terrell Owens is -- outside of the media portrayal of me throughout the course of my career -- then they know what I did and (what) I stood by, and I stand by what I did."

Owens was honored during halftime of the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Oakland Raiders on Thursday. Hall of Fame President David Baker presented Owens with his Hall of Fame ring and his Hall of Fame bust was displayed.

The prolific wide receiver played 15 seasons in the NFL, recording 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns in 219 games played. He played with the 49ers from 1996-2003 before playing his final season in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was selected for induction in his third year of eligibility -- a point of contention that spurred his decision to become the first person to not attend their own enshrinement ceremony in Canton.

"When they basically factor in other things outside my body of work and my accomplishments, and that's what prevented me from getting in, then that was an issue for me," Owens said. "So, my stats speak loudly. They spoke for themselves. Like I said, this is where it all started."

Consistency was a hallmark of Owens' on-field career and it appears he isn't wavering on the reasons for why he wasn't in Canton last July.