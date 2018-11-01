DDFP: Week 9 Red Challenge Flag Picks, Kent Brown voicemails

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Matt "Money" Smith and Handsome Hank who makes his return from London. The guys first kibitz about the NFL trade deadline and which move they thought was the best (5:55). Next, Kent Brown had some voicemails from his mom about the upcoming movie "Bohemian Rhapsody" and the demise of Whitey Bulger (21:42). This lead the trio to chat about if Queen really deserves a movie and if they are an all-time rock band (22:15). The guys wrap up the show with the Week 9 Red Challenge Flag picks (36:02).

Listen to the podcast below: