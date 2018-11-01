The best Halloween 2018 costumes worn by NFL stars

Gridiron stars approached Halloween Wednesday like any Football Sunday.

They went in with a game plan. They executed -- with face paint or masks or full-on costumes -- to perfection. And they came away with a resounding win.

Surprising? Of course not. These oversized humans play a kid's game for a living; they're going to pull out the stops on a all-time kid's holiday.

These are the 13 spookiest, funniest, and most amazing Halloween get-ups worn by your favorite football-playing professionals.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins

Patriots QB Tom Brady

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween!!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Oct 31, 2018 at 4:06pm PDT

Jets safety Jamal Adams

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes II

View this post on Instagram How did we do? #JurassicWorld A post shared by Patrick Mahomes (@patrickmahomes5) on Oct 26, 2018 at 7:50pm PDT

Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Eagles WR Golden Tate

Rams QB Jared Goff

Titans CB Logan Ryan

Jets QB Sam Darnold

View this post on Instagram Forrest and friends wishing everyone a very Happy Halloween!! #bubbagumpshrimp A post shared by Sam Darnold (@samdarnold) on Oct 31, 2018 at 5:53pm PDT

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

Happy Halloween From The Hilton Family!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/C8yRxTu1fq â TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) October 31, 2018

Packers DT Mike Daniels