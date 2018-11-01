The best Halloween 2018 costumes worn by NFL stars

  • By Nick Toney
Gridiron stars approached Halloween Wednesday like any Football Sunday.

They went in with a game plan. They executed -- with face paint or masks or full-on costumes -- to perfection. And they came away with a resounding win.

Surprising? Of course not. These oversized humans play a kid's game for a living; they're going to pull out the stops on a all-time kid's holiday.

These are the 13 spookiest, funniest, and most amazing Halloween get-ups worn by your favorite football-playing professionals.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins

Patriots QB Tom Brady

Happy Halloween!!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½

Jets safety Jamal Adams

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes II

How did we do? #JurassicWorld

Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Browns WR Jarvis Landry

Eagles WR Golden Tate

You know Iâm all about the ï¿½ï¿½ ... #familyhalloweencostumes #willywonka #goldenticket #oompaloomp

Rams QB Jared Goff

Titans CB Logan Ryan

Jets QB Sam Darnold

Forrest and friends wishing everyone a very Happy Halloween!! #bubbagumpshrimp

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton

Packers DT Mike Daniels

