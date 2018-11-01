The best Halloween 2018 costumes worn by NFL stars

Gridiron stars approached Halloween Wednesday like any Football Sunday.
They went in with a game plan. They executed -- with face paint or masks or full-on costumes -- to perfection. And they came away with a resounding win.
Surprising? Of course not. These oversized humans play a kid's game for a living; they're going to pull out the stops on a all-time kid's holiday.
These are the 13 spookiest, funniest, and most amazing Halloween get-ups worn by your favorite football-playing professionals.
Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins
Alien on and off the field.@DeAndreHopkins | #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/JJY5B6bmpTâ Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 31, 2018
Patriots QB Tom Brady
Jets safety Jamal Adams
Happy Halloween everybody!!ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/bYTiTTGbo0â Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) October 31, 2018
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes II
Vikings WR Adam Thielen
Youâre the spaghetti and meatballs to my prego sauceï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ . . . . Thankful for a very creative mom who pretty much made our costumes @beada1 ! #datenight #vikingshalloweenparty #halloween2018 #vikings #nfl #happyhalloween #loveyou #prego #noodles #7monthspregnant
Browns WR Jarvis Landry
.@God_Son80's #Halloween costume ... ï¿½ï¿½â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2018
BLESS'M â¨ pic.twitter.com/SMZEdXxX66
Eagles WR Golden Tate
You know Iâm all about the ï¿½ï¿½ ... #familyhalloweencostumes #willywonka #goldenticket #oompaloomp
Rams QB Jared Goff
We see you, B-Rad ï¿½ï¿½â Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2018
(via @JaredGoff16) pic.twitter.com/hHmX1Y8kik
Titans CB Logan Ryan
Honey. Whereâs my Super Suit!? âï¸ #Frozone #Halloween #Incredibles2 #offwhite pic.twitter.com/1ioM8wGJHNâ Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) October 31, 2018
Jets QB Sam Darnold
Forrest and friends wishing everyone a very Happy Halloween!! #bubbagumpshrimp
Rams OT Andrew Whitworth
Under the Sea!!! ï¿½ï¿½#fambam #halloweenâ Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) November 1, 2018
#2018 pic.twitter.com/qi1DyrHVNS
Colts WR T.Y. Hilton
Happy Halloween From The Hilton Family!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/C8yRxTu1fqâ TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) October 31, 2018
Packers DT Mike Daniels
#Halloween #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/ZjSbAMnNCwâ Mike Daniels (@Mike_Daniels76) October 31, 2018