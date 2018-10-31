ATN Podcast: Trade deadline and midseason awards

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to winners and losers at the trade deadline (4:10), and chat about Golden Tate's potential impact with Philly Philly (4:35) and if the Packers are losers for possibly hurting their Super Bowl chances (10:05). The heroes then respond to the news of Jameis Winston being relegated back to the bench in favor of FitzMagic (22:50) and Brock...vember... (#ByeBrocktober) yeah, Brockvember, and the direction of Tannehill's career (26:10). After, the heroes present their Midseason Awards (41:30), including - the non-Mahomes-Brees-Gurley MVP (42:00), Biggest Issue with MNF Award (47:30) and lastly, Assistant COY Award (58:10)!

Listen to the podcast below: