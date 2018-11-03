McDougald: Seattle secondary getting 'grief' following LOB exit

NFL Media's Oklahoma Drill series presents exclusive, quick-hitting one-on-one interviews with players and coaches from around the league. No nonsense -- just football experiences directly from the source.

Bradley McDougald

Safety, Seattle Seahawks

Born: Nov. 15, 1990

Experience: Sixth NFL season

Interview by Brooke Cersosimo | Oct. 19, 2018

Every team is experiencing injuries. It's the team's responsibility to find players to come in when guys go down. Your backup plan needs to be as strong as your original, go-to plan. That's when you really find out who the great teams are because great teams have depth. You might not be Earl Thomas, but you could do Earl Thomas things -- hit people, take the ball away. There can't be a falloff.

My role has changed [since Thomas went down]. Not physically but vocally. I've taken on more of a leadership role. Now, I'm the oldest guy in the secondary at 27. ... I'm trying to reassure these guys and give them something to rest their hat on and let them know that we're going to be able to weather this storm. I've been in tough situations, so I feel like I have useful information for these guys. I feel like they can lean on me and ask me anything.

The biggest thing I took from playing with [the "Legion of Boom"] was how they prepared and how serious they took it. They brought true professionalism to the game from how they recovered, prepared and played the game. It was inspiring and refreshing to see. It was something that I needed to see.

It boosted my game up. I took pages from each of their books and I kinda added it to my own.

These guys -- Kam [Chancellor], [Richard Sherman], Earl -- all watched tons of film and they're constantly talking ball. When you have guys that are constantly talking ball, they are constantly thinking of ways people are trying to attack them and defeat them. These guys are constantly getting better, and when you have that bond and chemistry, that's when you are successful and productive.

We have a lot of hungry guys, especially in the secondary. We've been getting a lot of grief since we lost the LOB. Rightfully so, though, because these are Hall-of-Fame players that went and won a Super Bowl for the city. When you lose these players, it's going to be emotional and sad. These are people's favorite players ever. Then, when they look at the roster and don't know anyone on there, it's very scary for fans.

We have athletes back there, some superior, elite guys who are very prideful. We've been reading the reports all year of people doubting us. We're just trying to make names for ourselves and show the world we can play football just as good.

[The Rams'] ability to go fast makes them tough. They do a lot of motion and movement with jet sweeps and shifting guys. That right there tests all of your responsibilities -- your keys, your assignments, your techniques -- and lets you know if you're a sound football team.

Then, they do a great job of hurry up. They speed up the tempo a lot. They have a good play for 10 or 15 yards, and they run up to the ball and run another one. That's how they get another explosive play. Analytics have broken it down to where every time they have an explosive play, they score on that drive. Something like that. When you have really explosive guys who understand the system and their responsibilities, the team is very tough to beat.

If there's one thing [Russell Wilson] has made me better at, it's defending longer. Russ does a great job, even at practice, of scrambling. We have this thing called the scramble drill. That's when a lot of our plays are made on offense and defense because we work that. As a defender, it's not good enough to cover your man on his initial route. Aaron Rodgers is infamous for breaking out of the pocket and ripping a long one down the sideline because someone didn't cover their man long enough. They had bad eyes, turned back at the quarterback, and next thing you know, you lose your man.

Russ keeps us honest and my eyes on my man because I know how a quarterback can just scramble out.

I put something out on Instagram and I stand with that to this day. The kind of hits that the fans love are the ones they hate if you're rooting for the other team. Our jobs are very difficult, then you add these new rules with the helmet and targeting players, and fans want to attack you personally. I'm just trying to go out there and do my job. I'm not trying to hurt anybody. I don't want anyone to be hurt because I don't want to be hurt.

I'm going to continue to play my game at a high level and let the game play out.

[The rules have influenced my play] in situations, but it starts at practice. Coach [Pete] Carroll does a great job with this drill at practice called strike zone, where you have to strike the player in the right spot to make a good tackle -- below the shoulders and above the waste. When you hit a player in the strike zone, you avoid penalties and that's something we work on. You really have to train your mind and body to do that because it's a split second.

We're already moving very fast out there and it's like a blink-of-an-eye decision. When [Amari] Cooper caught the ball and saw me coming, he crouched even lower. These are millimeters of seconds, so you do what you can.

It feels like I'm in college again [playing for Carroll]. It's awesome. He's full of life and one of the happiest people I know. He's a high-energy guy. We start meetings everyday blasting music and shooting hoops. He's big on competition. He's definitely a player's coach. I've never wanted to play as hard for a coach than I do for Pete Carroll. I don't want to let him down when I go out there and play.

[Owner Paul Allen] was the head of the horse. His passion touched everybody. He genuinely cared about the players, the organization and what the team meant to the city. It was more than just a football team to him. From what he did architecturally to our stadium to bringing the 12s along, he was a very impactful person.

[My career-best season is due to] comfort. Comfort from a contract standpoint, system standpoint and being set in a city. Being undrafted, I bounced around a lot. I didn't know if I was coming back to a team each year. When you don't have those things, you can spend the whole offseason really just locked in on your assignments and focus on what the team wants from you. That definitely made it easier.

My personal goal for this season is Pro Bowl.