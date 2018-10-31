Touchdowns provide many of the most electrifying moments in sports. Whether it's an insane run that literally causes an earthquake or a miraculous catch that restores faith in a "cursed" fan base, each season we're treated to TDs we'll always remember. However, on rare occasion, a TD is scored in a way we've rarely (if ever) seen before. This list isn't for "amazing" trips to the end zone (though some do qualify), it's for the touchdowns that leave us baffled.

So, in honor of Halloween, here are the 10 Spookiest TDs in NFL History:

Bonus: Ron Brooks Completes the Most-Improbable Pick Six

Date: 9/4/2015 (Preseason)

Game: Bills vs. Lions

Yes, this was during a preseason game. However, before you disqualify it for not counting, ask yourself if you've ever seen this kind of pick six before... Exactly. This was a display of great hands and speed by Brooks, but what about the hit by Merrill Noel that made it all possible? "Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much."

10. To Score or Not to Score...

Date: 2/5/2012

Game: Giants vs. Patriots (Super Bowl XLVI)

When you're lucky enough to have a late lead against a QB like Tom Brady, leaving too much time on the clock is a real concern. Giants QB Eli Manning knew this, RB Ahmad Bradshaw knew this too. It's the reason why Bradshaw paused and squatted before scoring an odd TD to give the Giants a 21-17 lead with 57 seconds remaining. The Pats got the ball close enough for a Brady Hail Mary, but the Giants deflected the pass to win another Lombardi.

9. The Immaculate Reception

Date: 12/23/1972

Game: Raiders vs. Steelers

NFL Films called the "Immaculate Reception" the most controversial play of all time. It's hard arguing against that claim when over 40 years later the play is still hotly debated. On 4th-and-10, trailing 7-6, with just 22 seconds left, Terry Bradshaw scrambled and threw to John Fuqua who was leveled by Raiders safety Jack Tatum. The ball was deflected and wound up in the hands of Franco Harris for a 60-yard TD reception which led to a 13-7 Steelers divisional playoff victory. But wait, did Harris really "catch" the deflection? *cues the Unsolved Mysteries theme song*

8. Holy Roller

Date: 9/10/1978

Game: Raiders vs. Chargers

Some call it "Holy Roller," others call it the "Immaculate Deception." No matter what nickname you use, this play will always be one of the strangest in NFL history. Three consecutive "fumbles" eventually led to a game-winning touchdown for the Raiders. Raiders QB Ken Stabler, RB Pete Banaszak, and TE Dave Casper all admitted that they purposely fumbled the ball on the infamous play. In the following offseason, the NFL passed a new rule forbidding an offense from advancing the ball on a fumble on 4th down, or at any point after the two-minute mark.

(1997) Brad Johnson throws a touchdown pass to himself.



: @NFL pic.twitter.com/wu247IDCdo — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) January 6, 2018

7. Brad Johnson Doesn't Need Receivers

Date: 10/12/1997

Game: Panthers vs. Vikings

Two decades before Marcus Mariota stunned viewers with his DIY TD pass, Brad Johnson played catch with himself in a Week 7 matchup vs. the Panthers. The three-yard "Brad-to-Brad" completion gave the Vikings a 14-7 lead in a game they'd eventually win 21-14.

6. Marcus Mariota is Mr. I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T

Date: 1/6/2018

Game: Titans vs. Chiefs (Wild Card Playoffs)

The first playoff TD pass is a memorable moment of any QB's career (for those lucky enough to make the postseason), but Marcus Mariota's was extra special. When the Titans QB scooped a pass deflection and ran it in for a six-yard TD, he became the first QB to ever complete a TD pass to himself in NFL playoff history. This play was a huge first step in Tennessee coming back from an 18-point deficit to upset the heavily-favored Chiefs, 22-21.

5. Chester Marcol Does It All

Date: 9/7/1980

Game: Bears vs. Packers

Kickers get a lot of the blame and not nearly enough praise. It's hard enough to kick football through the uprights in various weather conditions, but then you add the fact that several behemoths are trying to stop you from doing your job -- the difficulty increases immensely. One of those behemoths blocked Chester Marcol's FG attempt, but instead of giving up on the play, the Packers K scooped up the ball and ran it 25-yards for a game-winning TD. Fun fact: Marcol scored all of Green Bay's points in the Packers' 12-6 OT victory.

4. Always Play Through the Whistle

Date: 12/29/2013

Game: Packers vs. Bears

You can probably still hear your Pee Wee football coach uttering the words "play through the whistle!" It's a mantra that coaches from the youth league up to the pros preach constantly. Everyone on the field thought the play was ruled an incomplete pass, then Packers WR Jarrett Boykin scooped the ball and ran for the end zone. The play would have big implications as the Packers won that game 33-28, clinching the NFC North title and eliminating the Bears from playoff contention in the process.

3. Antonio Freeman's Thrilling Game-Winner

Date: 11/6/2000

Game: Vikings vs. Packers

The disbelief of the commentators says it all. There's no way Packers WR Antonio Freeman somehow caught that ball before it hit the ground, right?! Men lie, women lie, replay doesn't. The 43-yard TD reception got Green Bay the 26-20 OT victory and caused more rivalry-related heartache for Vikings fans.

2. The Miracle at the Meadowlands

Date: 11/19/1978

Game: Eagles vs. Giants

This play is known by most as the original "Miracle at the Meadowlands," but for Giants fans it's the "The Fumble." The Eagles had no timeouts and were trailing 17-12 with 31 seconds left when Giants QB Joe Pisarcik dropped back and fumbled the ball. Eagles CB Herm Edwards scooped the fumble and ran it back 26 yards for the game-winning TD. To be honest, the story (and drama) behind this strange TD deserves its own A Football Life episode.

1. The Punt Return No One Saw Coming

Date: 10/23/1994

Game: Rams vs. Saints

Robert Bailey's bizarre punt return is the longest (103 yards) in NFL history. This play is another perfect example of why coaches from the Pop Warner leagues all the way to the NFL say, "play through the whistle." Everyone thought the ball had bounced (or would bounce) out of the back of the end zone -- everyone except for Bailey and the referee trailing behind him.

This play is No. 1 for a few reasons: 1. The fact that this play made NFL history 2. The improbable bounce the ball took off of that "Mardi Grass" turf 3. How virtually everyone (players, commentators, and the 47,908 in attendance) thought the play was over.