Good Morning Football Podcast: Talking trades

  • By NFL.com
The Good Morning Football crew debates who will be the Buccaneers' starting quarterback -- Ryan Fitzpatrick or Jameis Winston (3:51)? The gang also discusses AFC/NFC midterm grades (21:27). Lastly, Colleen Wolfe, Bart Scott, Mike Garafolo and James Palmer give you all of their trade deadline reactions (45:13). Be sure to check in every Wednesday to the GMFB podcast! Like, share, subscribe!

