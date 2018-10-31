Jaguars sign ex-Steelers QB Landry Jones as backup

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a move during a bye week to bolster depth at the quarterback position.

The Jaguars signed Landry Jones to a free-agent contract, the team announced Wednesday morning. Terms were not disclosed.

Jones' signing comes as starting quarterback Blake Bortles, a right-handed thrower, is dealing with an injury to his left shoulder, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The injury is not expected to affect Bortles' availability when the Jaguars return from the bye in Week 10, Pelissero added.

Jones entered the league in 2013 as a fourth-round pick with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent five seasons (2013-17). The Steelers released Jones on Sept. 1 as part of the personnel moves to establish the initial 53-player roster for the 2018 season.

He appeared in 19 games with five starts as Ben Roethlisberger's primary backup and compiled a 3-2 record as a starter, completing 108 of 169 passes for 1,310 yards and eight touchdowns against seven interceptions.

While it remains to be seen if the Jaguars keep three quarterbacks on the active roster for the rest of the season, the addition of Jones for now provides insurance behind Cody Kessler if Bortles can't play in Week 10.

The signing of Jones could also prove beneficial in Jacksonville for scouting purposes. After playing the Indianapolis Colts after the bye, the Jaguars face the Steelers in Week 11.

