Bill Belichick: Running back position is 'a concern'

The New England Patriots' leading rusher in Monday's win over the Buffalo Bills was Cordarrelle Patterson, a wide receiver.

In a game the Pats won by 19 points, they ran the ball just 25 times (including Tom Brady's 8-yard lope) for 75 yards. Running back James White had just eight carries for 15 yards and Kenjon Barner earned two totes for four.

Despite the need at running back, the Pats did not make a move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

Coach Bill Belichick noted on WEEI Radio in Boston on Tuesday that the position is a concern for New England.

"We just got back a few hours ago, so we'll kind or recalibrate here and see where we're at relative to who's available and how we want to structure our game plan and what we want to do there," Belichick said, via NBC Sports Boston. "That's one of the things we're going through (Tuesday). But it's a consideration, and I'd say it's a concern."

Rookie running back Sony Michel missed last week's game with a knee injury. The pounding tailback, however, avoided a major injury and is considered week-to-week. Michel's return down the line was likely a factor in the Patriots not shelling out an asset in return for a short-term option at running back.

Until the rookie is back to full force, New England will make it work piecemeal in the backfield, and rely on Brady's arm to stack wins, which is just fine with Pats Nation.