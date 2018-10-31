James Conner, Adrian Peterson among Players of the Week

Week 8 of the 2018 NFL season witnessed a much-needed victory from the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to deal with the drama surrounding Le'Veon Bell's absence.

Running back James Conner was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after devastating the Browns with 212 total yards off 30 touches. The versatile back put this contest away with long, leg-churning runs, yards after the catch and two second-half touchdown bursts that buried Cleveland in a 33-18 victory.

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Peterson continues to showcase the ageless skills that have made him one of the steals of this year's afterthought free-agent market. His spectacular 64-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter sealed the Redskins' 20-13 victory over the New York Giants. The 33-year-old churned out 149 yards on 26 carries and, in the process, passed Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett for ninth on the all-time rushing list.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after having a huge game against the Denver Broncos. Ford sacked Case Keenum three times in their 30-23 victory, which brings his total for the season up to eight.

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after playing a big role in their redemption victory over the Vikings. He took an interception 45 yards to the house and also recorded four tackles and one pass defensed in the 30-20 victory.

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making history Sunday, again. With a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter, the Colts kicker became the NFL's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen (2,544). Vinatieri entered the game with 2,540 points and tied Anderson's mark with a first-quarter extra point and field goal. The kicker recorded 10 points in the Colts' 42-28 victory over the Oakland Raiders and stands at 2,550 career points.

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after icing the 28-14 win over the Detroit Lions. The rookie was supposed to take a safety in their end zone but he saw an opening and ran for a first down. He averaged 49.5 yards per punt during the game.