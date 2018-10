In a jam packed episode, DJ and Bucky examine the Bills MNF loss to New England (:30), draft needs for top 10 midseason, including New York's next QB and potential offensive weapons for the Cardinals (2:45), then West Virginia University QB Will Grier joins the show to discuss his biggest hero and highlight of his college career (8:30) and lastly, the guys share some takeaways from the week that was in CFB (26:25).

Listen to the podcast below: