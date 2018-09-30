Gameday details for 2018 NFL Mexico game

2018 NFL Mexico Game presented by Grupo Financiero Banorte
HOURS OF OPERATION:
Date: Monday, November 19
Time: Gates open at 3:30PM; Kickoff at 7:15PM*(CST)
Where: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Tickets: SOLD OUT!
Fans in Mexico: Tune into Televisa - Canal 5 and ESPN to watch LIVE!
Fans in the US: Tune into ESPN to watch LIVE!
How To Read Your Ticket
Azteca Stadium Section Map
*All times local
IMPORTANT GAMEDAY INFORMATION:
- - There are no elevators or escalators at the stadium, only ramps and stairs to access seating sections
- - There is a limited amount of handicap seating which requires advanced purchase
- - Prepare for high altitude - With an altitude of 7,382 feet, Estadio Azteca is 2,000 feet higher than the Denver Bronco's stadium
- - Bilingual information booths will be in the East and West Plazas of the stadium exterior
- - Food inside the stadium bowl is limited, it is recommended that you purchase food before heading to your seat; please note that only the food stands inside of security are NFL sponsored
- - If you have trouble finding your seat, please utilize the maps and bilingual staff in green or grey shirts located throughout the stadium
- - It is a local custom to tip stadium ushers who assist you to your seat - a typical tip is maximum $1 or 20-50 pesos
- - In-stadium WIFI is available for all fans on the 'Red Corona' or "Red Corona VIP" networks
- o "Red Corona" requires a sign in through a Twitter or Facebook account
- o "Red Corona VIP" requires registering with a valid email address
- - In case of emergency, please evacuate the stadium through the nearest exit and proceed to Acceso Tlalpan or Insurgentes where staff will be there to assist you