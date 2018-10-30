DDFP: MJD talks Rams; Carr discusses NFL trade deadline

Dave Dameshek leaves Studio 66 for his new office and sits down first with Maurice Jones-Drew. MJD kibitzes with Shek about Todd Gurley's decision to fall down instead of scoring (2:00), why Ty Montgomery chose to return the kick (10:20) and how Aaron Donald is the most dominant defensive player he's ever seen (14:20). Next, David Carr stops by Shek's new office to chat about if his brother will be traded at the deadline (21:48) and the Browns decision to fire both Hue Jackson and Todd Haley (31:00).

Listen to the podcast below: