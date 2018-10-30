Terrelle Pryor stays in AFC East, signing with Bills

Ten days after being released by the New York Jets, Terrelle Pryor is back in the AFC East.

The journeyman wide receiver is signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, a source involved told NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport.

New York cut Pryor earlier this month after just six games, citing the receiver's hamstring groin injury as a motivating factor. Pryor caught 14 passes for 235 yards and two scores during his time in East Rutherford, playing behind the trio of Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Quincy Enunwa. Since Pryor's departure, the Jets have sustained a rash of injuries to their receiving corps.

The Bills are Pryor's fourth organization in three years. Since being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2011, Pryor has bounced around the league and the formation. He started nine games at QB in Oakland in 2013, the played mostly receiver in Cleveland, Washington and New York. His best season came with the Browns in 2016 when he was targeted 140 times and totaled 1,007 receiving yards, earning him a one-year deal in D.C.

In Buffalo, one would assume to Pryor will slot right into a who's who receiving corps that boasts Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones, Andre Holmes, Ray-Ray McCloud and Cam Phillips. But could we see Pryor playing under center or at least in a wildcat role, a la Brad Smith?

With Derek Anderson starting on Monday night, the Bills ran five plays out of the wildcat with LeSean McCoy as the point man, averaging 1.8 yards per play and a 40-percent success rate. Perhaps Pryor, who is a greater threat to throw the ball, could improve Buffalo's proficiency in the wildcat, keeping opposing defenses on their heels and the ball out of Anderson's or Nathan Peterman's hands while Josh Allen is on the mend. (Or perhaps not, who knows?)