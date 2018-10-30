Injuries: Ben Roethlisberger has fractured index finger

Big Ben is dealing with a small fracture.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Ben Roethlisberger came out of Sunday's win against the Cleveland Browns with a broken index finger to his non-throwing hand. They do not anticipate it being an issue come Sunday in an AFC North clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers have won three straight since losing to their division rival, 26-14, in Week 4. Big Ben, meanwhile, is coming off another efficient showing in what has been a strong 15th season in the future Hall of Famer's career.

While Roethlisberger has dealt with his fair share of injuries, he has not missed a start due to one in more than two years. He suffered a torn meniscus in Week 7 of the 2016 season, and then missed all of one game following surgery.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Tuesday.

1. Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green was seen making his way through the locker room Tuesday afternoon with his right foot in a boot, according to The Athletic. Green told reporters in the aftermath of Sunday's win versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he jammed his toe while making a catch to set up the game-winning field goal.