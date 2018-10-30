Cooper Kupp has 'very good chance' to return Sunday

The undefeated Los Angeles Rams are close to getting a key member of their high-flying offense back on the field.

Coach Sean McVay said Monday that receiver Cooper Kupp has a "very good chance" to return against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

"He's looking good," McVay said, via the team's official website. "He's attacked his rehab, just like I know we all anticipated he would. Made a good recovery."

Kupp missed the past two games after suffering a knee injury.

"I think if we really wanted to press it, he probably could've played last week," McVay said. "But [head trainer] Reggie [Scott] and his staff have been great as far as just putting in a plan. He's attacked it the right way. And I think he's putting himself in a position to be ready to go this week."

While the Rams continued to win with Kupp on the sideline, and Josh Reynolds stepped up with two touchdowns last week, it was clear that quarterback Jared Goff missed his security blanket from the slot. In the first five games of the season, Kupp averaged six catches, 87.6 yards and one touchdown per game.

After beating the Packers at home, the Rams put their undefeated streak on the line in their toughest road test of the season in New Orleans. To keep pace with Drew Brees in his home track, Goff will need all the weapons at his disposal.