Move The Sticks Podcast: 10 takeaways from Week 8

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks share their biggest takeaways from an exciting Week 8 of action, including an instant reaction of the Browns firing head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley (:30). The guys also discuss the quarterback duel in L.A. (7:00), the Eagles' rejuvenated run game, which helped them win in London (9:50), and the Colts are finally keeping Andrew Luck safe in the pocket (12:15). Plus, Jameis Winston's time in Tampa is ticking (18:35) and A.P. is EATING (27:15)!