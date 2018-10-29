Detroit Lions seeking mid-round pick for Golden Tate

Teams in need for a proven veteran wide receiver might not have to look too far with the league's trade deadline looming Tuesday.

The Detroit Lions could have what they're looking for in the form of Golden Tate if the price is right and the telephone lines remain open.

"I've been told that the Lions have been fielding calls as teams have reached out about Tate," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on The Aftermath. "At this point, my understanding that it's not likely Tate gets moved unless they get blown away with an offer.

"So what would it take for the Lions to get blown away? Tate is 30 years old, still highly productive, but is in a contract year -- so you're talking about an eight- or nine-game rental. So expect the range of a mid-round draft pick, maybe a fourth-rounder."

Tate, who has nine years of professional experience, is in the final year of his deal, which pays a base salary of $7 million. He currently leads the Lions with 44 catches for 517 yards on 65 targets, and his three touchdowns are tied for second on the team behind Marvin Jones (five).

The 5-foot-10, 197-pound Tate has three 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his name, all with the Lions. He spent four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-13) before signing a five-year deal with Detroit in 2014.

On his career, Tate has 581 catches for 6,936 yards and 37 touchdowns, the kind of production that would immediately help a team looking to make a second-half push for the postseason.