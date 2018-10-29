Ryan Fitzpatrick to start at QB for Bucs at Panthers

In need of a win (and some magic), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going with the sage veteran.

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter announced Monday that Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at quarterback for Tampa Bay in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers.

Fitzpatrick replaced Jameis Winston in Week 8's loss to Cincinnati after Winston threw four interceptions in the game. Fitzpatrick sparked an 18-point fourth quarter to tie the game before the Bengals made a game-winning field goal.

