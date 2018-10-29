Myles Garrett: Browns had wrong approach on D

Week 7 produced drama on offense for the Cleveland Browns.

After the Pittsburgh Steelers thumped the Browns, 33-18, in Week 8, is the defense next?

The two teams met in Week 1 and played to a 21-21 tie, and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett liked how the defense attacked the Steelers in the season opener.

This time around, however, the second-year pro wasn't a fan.

"I think we just took the wrong approach this time," Garrett said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "I think we should've just stayed with what we did the first time, just go with base calls and punch them in the mouth."

The Steelers actually produced more total yards (472) and running back James Conner totaled 192 yards (135 rushing) and two touchdowns in the season opener against the Browns.

On Sunday, the Steelers had 421 total yards, Conner totaled 212 yards (146 rushing) and two touchdowns, and, of course, scored more points.

So, what exactly was the biggest difference?

"I just feel like we were moving around a lot in the front four and we were experimenting with some things, and I think we should've just stayed in our usual calls and just got after them," Garrett said.

A reporter then asked if Garrett was being bold for voicing his opinion on defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' game plan on attacking the Steelers in Week 8.

"I don't see it that way," Garrett said. "He wants to go with the best plan possible, and if we think what works best would be what we did before, then he's going to take our adjustment into account. He's not going to bash us for having an opinion. He wants us to be able to be on the field and be comfortable."

Whatever happened Sunday -- whether it was the defense or an offense that totaled 237 net yards and converted just 3 of 13 third-down attempts (23 percent) -- the Browns certainly didn't do themselves any favors in a lopsided loss.

The same issues on offense with third-down efficiency, inability to score touchdowns and losing the time of possession battle carried over from previous weeks. And the Browns now find themselves sitting on a 2-5-1 record at the bottom of the AFC North.

Cleveland's path to the Week 11 bye with hopes of fixing issues doesn't get any easier, especially for a defense that has to deal with the high-octane offenses of the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons in the ensuing weeks.