Eric Weddle: 4-4 Ravens 'an average team' right now

The Baltimore Ravens experienced an embarrassing blowout loss that put the team at a crossroads at the midway point of the season.

After jumping out to a 3-1 record to open the season, John Harbaugh's team fell to a middle-of-the-pack 4-4 after back-to-back losses, including Sunday's 36-21 blowout defeat to the Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens veteran players aren't taking the stumble lightly.

"I don't like to say, 'We're alright,'" safety Eric Weddle said, via the team's official website. "We're not alright. We just got blasted. ... We're 4-4 -- an average team. We just got blown out. I wouldn't say it's rock bottom, but we have to look at ourselves and get back to work."

Harbaugh is starting to find his seat warm as the Ravens struggle to beat playoff-caliber teams.

The Ravens entered Sunday's tilt in Carolina with the No. 1 defense in the NFL and proceeded to get gashed by Cam Newton and the Panthers. The Ravens allowed 386 total yards (232 passing, 154 rushing), 36 points (most this season), generated zero sacks, forced zero turnovers, and allowed Carolina to convert 50 percent of its third downs.

"Look at yourself, don't get emotional, don't get sensitive," Weddle added. "This is the National Football League. Get coached up, look at the things you didn't do well, correct them and move on."

In the Ravens four losses this season, the defense has allowed 26.5 points per game, in the wins its allowed just 7.8 PPG.

Back to back losses to the Saints (at home) and Panthers sent the Ravens to third in the AFC North, behind the Steelers and Bengals. The Ravens face both Pittsburgh and Cincinnati -- sandwiched around a Week 10 bye -- in the next two games. Wins could get Baltimore back in the hunt. Losses would likely doom Harbaugh's team.

"This is obviously going to be a really tough test for us," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "We're going to see what we're made of here, see how we rally and how we come together as a team."

For a team that just three weeks ago was labeled as a contender to knock off the New England Patriots in the AFC, the crashing reality that their season is on the brink before Thanksgiving is a stunning reality.

"Knowing the talent that we have in there and really the way we've been playing overall, I am a little bit [shocked]," Flacco said. "Situationally, game-by-game, I think you would look at us and think we're pretty good.

"But it is what it is. There's no lying in this league. You are what your record says you are, and that's the bottom line."