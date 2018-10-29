Gurley on non-TD run: 'Forget Vegas,' we got the win

Todd Gurley doesn't care about your fantasy team or that your three-game teaser needed the over to hit.

The Los Angeles Rams running back galloped for a game-sealing first down late in the 29-27 win over the Green Bay Packers. On the dash, Gurley had a clear path to the end zone. Instead of scoring, he smartly got down, allowing the Rams to kneel out the clock.

"Man, forget fantasy and forget Vegas today," Gurley said. "We got the win, so that's all that matters."

While some players want the score, Gurley has seen the end zone plenty this season, hitting pay dirt 15 times, the second-most through the first eight games of a season in NFL history, behind only Jim Brown. (If you're a fantasy footballer complaining Gurley didn't score again, you're getting greedy.)

In Sunday afternoon's back-and-forth win over the Packers, Gurley powered the Rams offense, generating 195 scrimmage yards and one receiving touchdown.

Gurley getting down instead of scoring isn't a new phenomenon. The running back has made that smart play since entering the league in 2015.

A touchdown in Sunday's game still likely leads to a Rams win, but with Aaron Rodgers standing on the opposite sideline, even the longest odds could come into play. There is no reason to chance losing on a miraculous finish when your team can kneel out the win.