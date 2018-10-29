ATN Podcast: 2018 Week 8 recap!

In a room filled with jubilant heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to a marquee NFC clash, as Green Bay gave it all they had against the (now) 8-0 Rams (3:20). The band of heroes then discuss Jacksonville's lackluster defense against Carson Wentz's Eagles (9:10), should Dirk Koetter have kept FitzMagic Tampa's QB1 after another bad showing by Jameis Winston in Cincy (17:50), KC grinds out another division win (22:45), Wess' lock streak ends (sad face) as Russell Wilson delivers versus Detroit (36:45) and lastly, Alvin Kamara and the Saints' defense did WORK on SNF (1:00:20)!

