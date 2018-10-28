Adam Thielen records eighth straight 100-yard game

Adam Thielen's all-time great season continued on Sunday evening.

The Minnesota Vikings receiver recorded his eighth straight 100-yard receiving game in their 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

In doing so, Thielen tied former Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson for most consecutive games with 100 yards receiving; Johnson accomplished it in 2012. Thielen is now the only player in NFL history to start a season with eight straight 100-yard receiving games.

Thielen finished with a near-season-low 103 yards on seven catches and a late touchdown. He leads the league in receiving with 925 yards. Thielen is on pace for 1,850 receiving yards, which would be third all-time.