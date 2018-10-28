Buccaneers bench Jameis Winston after four INTs

Jameis Winston's dreadful day ended early.

Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Winston at quarterback in Tampa Bay's 37-34 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Winston threw four interceptions before he was benched late in the third quarter.

Fitzpatrick went a perfect 3 for 3 on his first drive, leading the Buccaneers on a 65-yard drive that ended in a Chandler Catanzaro field goal. On Tampa Bay's next possession, he was even better, connecting with Mike Evans for a 72-yard touchdown. The Bucs rallied to to the game at 34 late in the fourth quarter behind Fitzmagic's strong play, but Andy Dalton found A.J. Green twice on the final drive to set up the game-winning kick.

Winston's struggles seemed to be behind him earlier in the quarter, when he started to get the Buccaneers offense moving on an 11-play, 69-yard drive that ended with a Peyton Barber touchdown run from one yard out. But Winston ran into troubles all too familiar to his time in the NFL, making poor decisions that resulted in ugly interceptions. The final interception was thrown directly to rookie safety Jessie Bates, who returned it for a touchdown. The previous three weren't much prettier.