Injuries: Mack a game-time decision for Bears vs. Jets

Following a trade to the Chicago Bears from the Oakland Raiders, Khalil Mack's dominant and dynamic play was grabbing headlines, but the pass-rusher's storyline has transferred to dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks.

The sprained ankle has clearly limited him and now it might prevent him from playing as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday via a source that Mack is a game-time decision against the New York Jets.

"It's up in the air, though obviously Mack would benefit from a week off to heal up," Rapoport tweeted.

In other Bears injury news, receiver Allen Robinson, who was questionable with a groin injury, is not expected to play, a source told Rapoport. "The hope is a week off gets him right," Rapoport tweeted.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring heading into Week 8's Sunday kickoff:

1. Another pass-rushing standout, Broncos linebacker Von Miller (ankle) is expected to play despite being listed as questionable against the Chiefs, Rapoport reported via a source. Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) is also expected for action.

2. Packers receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) is expected to play today against the Rams, a source told Rapoport.

3. 49ers running back Matt Breida (ankle), originally thought to be sitting out against the Cardinals is expected to play, a source informed Rapoport. "He won't be 100%, but he [is] slated to play," Rapoport tweeted before adding that cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) is expected to play.